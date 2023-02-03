Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Darden Restaurants (DRI) with Buy Recommendation

On February 2, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Darden Restaurants with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.90% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darden Restaurants is $156.65. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.90% from its latest reported closing price of $147.92.

The projected annual revenue for Darden Restaurants is $10,416MM, an increase of 4.32%. The projected annual EPS is $7.78, an increase of 6.23%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 15,854,971 shares representing 13.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,849,338 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 15,242,364 shares representing 12.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,643,508 shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 14.99% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,643,698 shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,674,474 shares, representing a decrease of 15.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 2.39% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 5,318,343 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,764,500 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,040,500 shares, representing a decrease of 26.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darden Restaurants. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DRI is 0.1966%, an increase of 11.4956%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 145,057K shares.

Darden Restaurants Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's.

