Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) with Buy Recommendation

On March 1, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Chinook Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.98% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chinook Therapeutics is $37.17. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 61.98% from its latest reported closing price of $22.95.

The projected annual revenue for Chinook Therapeutics is $1MM, a decrease of 91.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.03.

What are large shareholders doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 5,162K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 4,346K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDNY by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,000K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,552K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,534K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chinook Therapeutics. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDNY is 0.29%, an increase of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 62,268K shares. The put/call ratio of KDNY is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Chinook Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook's product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook's lead program is atrasentan, an investigational phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an investigational oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways.

