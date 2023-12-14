Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Castle Biosciences (CSTL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.80% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Castle Biosciences is 33.66. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.80% from its latest reported closing price of 20.55.

The projected annual revenue for Castle Biosciences is 170MM, a decrease of 11.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castle Biosciences. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTL is 0.32%, a decrease of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 27,339K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTL is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,781K shares representing 10.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares, representing a decrease of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 2,488K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 40.17% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,482K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 21.54% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 1,228K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 37.31% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,095K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing a decrease of 16.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Castle Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Castle Biosciences is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq).Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona.

