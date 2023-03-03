Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) with Buy Recommendation

On March 1, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of ANI Pharmaceuticals with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.23% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals is $45.39. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.23% from its latest reported closing price of $44.40.

The projected annual revenue for ANI Pharmaceuticals is $363MM, an increase of 28.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.94.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 901K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 15.63% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 527K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 450K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 31.18% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 443K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 13.79% over the last quarter.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 415K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 99.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANI Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIP is 0.13%, an increase of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 11,626K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIP is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

