Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.61% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akoya Biosciences is 10.58. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 141.61% from its latest reported closing price of 4.38.

The projected annual revenue for Akoya Biosciences is 95MM, an increase of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akoya Biosciences. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 6.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKYA is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.88% to 16,737K shares. The put/call ratio of AKYA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Water Life Science Advisors holds 4,698K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,580K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKYA by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 881K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 747K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 620K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Akoya Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

