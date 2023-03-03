Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) with Buy Recommendation

On March 1, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Aerovate Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.81% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aerovate Therapeutics is $33.92. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 44.81% from its latest reported closing price of $23.42.

The projected annual revenue for Aerovate Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.34.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 8,264K shares representing 33.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,759K shares representing 15.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,018K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTE by 67.17% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,977K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTE by 61.83% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,957K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares, representing a decrease of 19.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTE by 42.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aerovate Therapeutics. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 10.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTE is 0.51%, an increase of 56.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 27,698K shares.

Aerovate Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aerovate is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that meaningfully improve the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. Aerovate's initial focus is on advancing AV-101, its dry powder inhaled formulation of the drug imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH.

