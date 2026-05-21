Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Oculis Holding (OCS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Oculis Holding (NasdaqGM:OCS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.90% Upside

As of May 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Oculis Holding is $50.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 80.90% from its latest reported closing price of $27.91 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Oculis Holding is 32MM, an increase of 2,716.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oculis Holding. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCS is 1.47%, an increase of 42.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.78% to 20,124K shares. The put/call ratio of OCS is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. holds 5,900K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gildi - lifeyrissjodur holds 2,430K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCS by 43.52% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,747K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 1,680K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing a decrease of 36.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCS by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,346K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCS by 80.03% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.