Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of National Vision Holdings (EYE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of National Vision Holdings (NasdaqGS:EYE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.40% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Vision Holdings is $33.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 16.40% from its latest reported closing price of $28.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Vision Holdings is 2,445MM, an increase of 27.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Vision Holdings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYE is 0.19%, an increase of 7.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.54% to 108,274K shares. The put/call ratio of EYE is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,840K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares , representing an increase of 26.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 68.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,709K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,865K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 72.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,532K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing an increase of 92.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 132.45% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,392K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares , representing an increase of 20.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 49.26% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,295K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858K shares , representing an increase of 13.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 30.52% over the last quarter.

