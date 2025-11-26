Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (KD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.42% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is $40.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 59.42% from its latest reported closing price of $25.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is 16,697MM, an increase of 11.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.18%, an increase of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 221,145K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 15,119K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,341K shares , representing an increase of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 57.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,580K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,587K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 25.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,476K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,334K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 21.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,696K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,805K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,393K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,278K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 64.31% over the last quarter.

