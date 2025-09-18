Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Immatics N.V. (IMTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Immatics N.V. (NasdaqCM:IMTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.83% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immatics N.V. is $14.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 113.83% from its latest reported closing price of $6.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immatics N.V. is 141MM, an increase of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immatics N.V.. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 14.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMTX is 0.16%, an increase of 13.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 98,918K shares. The put/call ratio of IMTX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,328K shares representing 15.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,677K shares , representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 42.20% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 12,030K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,135K shares , representing an increase of 24.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,169K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,276K shares , representing an increase of 28.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 46.16% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 9,383K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 6,970K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,910K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.