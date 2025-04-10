Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Humana (LSE:0J6Z) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Humana (LSE:0J6Z) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.64% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Humana is 297.40 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 242.09 GBX to a high of 420.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.64% from its latest reported closing price of 276.28 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is 125,807MM, an increase of 6.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,894 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J6Z is 0.24%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.25% to 147,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 10,198K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares , representing an increase of 51.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J6Z by 70.37% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,823K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares , representing an increase of 51.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J6Z by 71.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,770K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J6Z by 22.06% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,609K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares , representing an increase of 30.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J6Z by 21.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,260K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J6Z by 21.66% over the last quarter.

