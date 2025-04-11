Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Humana (BMV:HUM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Humana (BMV:HUM) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 10,198K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares , representing an increase of 51.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 70.37% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,823K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares , representing an increase of 51.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 71.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,770K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 22.06% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,609K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares , representing an increase of 30.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 21.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,260K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 21.66% over the last quarter.

