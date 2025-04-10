Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of HCA Healthcare (BIT:1HCA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of HCA Healthcare (BIT:1HCA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.32% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for HCA Healthcare is €357.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of €298.22 to a high of €427.76. The average price target represents an increase of 11.32% from its latest reported closing price of €321.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HCA Healthcare is 72,055MM, an increase of 2.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,105 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Healthcare. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1HCA is 0.34%, an increase of 16.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 183,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 11,656K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,539K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HCA by 24.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,462K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,053K shares , representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HCA by 29.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,557K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HCA by 29.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,936K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,867K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HCA by 29.14% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,504K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HCA by 20.55% over the last quarter.

