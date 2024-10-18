Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of GRAIL (GRAL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Guggenheim initiated coverage of GRAIL (NasdaqGS:GRAL) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRAIL. This is an increase of 699 owner(s) or 2,588.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAL is 0.03%, an increase of 49.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,195.98% to 24,264K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAL is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sessa Capital IM holds 2,450K shares.

Primecap Management holds 1,865K shares.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,504K shares.

Crcm holds 953K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 842K shares.

