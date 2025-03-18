Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Genius Sports (GENI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.56% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genius Sports is $11.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.56% from its latest reported closing price of $9.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genius Sports is 550MM, an increase of 7.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Sports. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 14.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENI is 0.47%, an increase of 103.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.63% to 235,140K shares. The put/call ratio of GENI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 18,367K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,154K shares , representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,952K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,342K shares , representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 24.64% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 11,412K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,162K shares , representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 29.10% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 9,700K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,314K shares , representing a decrease of 26.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,168K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,293K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 84.09% over the last quarter.

Genius Sports Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Company's mission is to champion a more sustainable sports data ecosystem that benefits all parties – from the rights holder all the way through to the fan. Genius Sport is the trusted partner to over 500 sports organisations globally, capturing the highest quality data for many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, English Premier League, Serie A, FIBA and the NCAA. From enabling leagues to take control of their official data, to creating immersive fan experiences for sports, betting and media organisations, Genius Sport is driven to the deliver the difference for its partners.

