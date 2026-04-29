Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NasdaqCM:CRBP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 326.72% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is $42.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 326.72% from its latest reported closing price of $9.86 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 29MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 21.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBP is 0.07%, an increase of 11.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.37% to 13,159K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBP is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,345K shares representing 13.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 57.42% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,597K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 26.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,322K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 955K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing a decrease of 16.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 55.85% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 843K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.