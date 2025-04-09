Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Community Health Systems (CYH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.70% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Community Health Systems is $4.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 64.70% from its latest reported closing price of $2.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Community Health Systems is 13,636MM, an increase of 7.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Health Systems. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYH is 0.05%, an increase of 39.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.80% to 127,786K shares. The put/call ratio of CYH is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CastleKnight Management holds 9,402K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,938K shares , representing an increase of 58.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 6,690K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,551K shares , representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 41.03% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 4,167K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares , representing an increase of 61.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 11.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,939K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,934K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 51.38% over the last quarter.

DG Capital Management holds 3,503K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262K shares , representing an increase of 35.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 43.55% over the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 85 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 14,000 licensed beds. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville.

