Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Coherus Oncology (CHRS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Coherus Oncology (NasdaqGM:CHRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 197.17% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Coherus Oncology is $5.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 197.17% from its latest reported closing price of $1.94 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Coherus Oncology is 1,223MM, an increase of 2,800.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherus Oncology. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 30.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRS is 0.02%, an increase of 40.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 57,167K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,453K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 3,036K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,745K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,725K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097K shares , representing a decrease of 87.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 40.61% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 2,100K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.