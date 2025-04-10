Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Cigna Group (WBAG:CIGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Cigna Group (WBAG:CIGN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cigna Group. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIGN is 0.40%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 295,605K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,556K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,055K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGN by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,962K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,080K shares , representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGN by 27.58% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 8,773K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,789K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGN by 18.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,717K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,862K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGN by 22.73% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 8,055K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,901K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGN by 17.97% over the last quarter.

