Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of CG Oncology (CGON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of CG Oncology (NasdaqGS:CGON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.67% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CG Oncology is $65.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 73.67% from its latest reported closing price of $38.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CG Oncology is 11MM, an increase of 1,905.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in CG Oncology. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 12.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGON is 0.53%, an increase of 16.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.94% to 83,685K shares. The put/call ratio of CGON is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 6,372K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,670K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,283K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 2,458K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares , representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 28.03% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,229K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares , representing an increase of 23.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 75.93% over the last quarter.

