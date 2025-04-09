Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Centene (CNC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Centene (NYSE:CNC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.43% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centene is $79.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.43% from its latest reported closing price of $62.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is 150,025MM, an increase of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.30%, an increase of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 559,596K shares. The put/call ratio of CNC is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 25,400K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,314K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 38.97% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 25,358K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital World Investors holds 17,504K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,566K shares , representing a decrease of 28.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 38.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,825K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,680K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,335K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,327K shares , representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 25.53% over the last quarter.

Centene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

