Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Birkenstock Holding (BIRK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.73% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Birkenstock Holding is $72.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $95.38. The average price target represents an increase of 64.73% from its latest reported closing price of $43.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Birkenstock Holding is 2,451MM, an increase of 20.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Birkenstock Holding. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIRK is 0.38%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 201,494K shares. The put/call ratio of BIRK is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. holds 115,000K shares representing 62.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,622K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,362K shares , representing an increase of 21.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 6,354K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,477K shares , representing an increase of 29.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 27.71% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,123K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares , representing an increase of 20.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 30.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,925K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 95.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 1,690.72% over the last quarter.

