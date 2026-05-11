Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Bicara Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:BCAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.91% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bicara Therapeutics is $31.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.91% from its latest reported closing price of $22.89 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Bicara Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bicara Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 28.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCAX is 0.76%, an increase of 71.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.66% to 58,849K shares. The put/call ratio of BCAX is 2.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,956K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 5,217K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 3,575K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,100K shares , representing a decrease of 42.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAX by 43.75% over the last quarter.

Red Tree Management holds 3,171K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 3,010K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.