Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Assembly Biosciences (NasdaqGS:ASMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 220.44% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Assembly Biosciences is $36.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 220.44% from its latest reported closing price of $11.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Assembly Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assembly Biosciences. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 17.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMB is 0.08%, an increase of 382.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 201.82% to 3,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 2,209K shares representing 34.76% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 168K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares , representing a decrease of 110.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 57.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 95K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 30.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 48.07% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Assembly Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 270 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral core inhibitor drug candidates, Assembly Bio's approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bio's strategy toward cure includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitors, proof-of-concept combination studies and a research program focused on the discovery of novel HBV targets.

