Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of ArriVent BioPharma (AVBP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of ArriVent BioPharma (NasdaqGM:AVBP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.85% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for ArriVent BioPharma is $39.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 80.85% from its latest reported closing price of $21.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ArriVent BioPharma is 6MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArriVent BioPharma. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 12.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVBP is 0.31%, an increase of 98.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.30% to 30,132K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 4,485K shares representing 13.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,027K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,246K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares , representing an increase of 17.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVBP by 46.98% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,059K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVBP by 24.96% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,968K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares , representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVBP by 29.29% over the last quarter.

