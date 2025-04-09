Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Ardent Health Partners (ARDT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.16% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ardent Health Partners is $21.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 83.16% from its latest reported closing price of $11.88 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardent Health Partners. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 25.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDT is 0.42%, an increase of 22.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.45% to 106,257K shares. The put/call ratio of ARDT is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chai Trust Co holds 77,246K shares representing 54.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ventas holds 9,343K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 2,272K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares , representing an increase of 22.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDT by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,610K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares , representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDT by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,549K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDT by 86.52% over the last quarter.

