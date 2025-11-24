Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt (ADAG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ADAG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 455.67% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $9.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $22.12. The average price target represents an increase of 455.67% from its latest reported closing price of $1.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 214MM, an increase of 206,955.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAG is 0.04%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.67% to 5,722K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 3,782K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAG by 9.93% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 1,343K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mill Creek Capital Advisors holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Kamunting Street Capital Management holds 126K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte holds 48K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 50.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAG by 89.31% over the last quarter.

