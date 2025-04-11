Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Acadia Healthcare (BMV:ACHC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Acadia Healthcare (BMV:ACHC) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHC is 0.25%, an increase of 36.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 112,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,735K shares representing 12.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,658K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 34.19% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,116K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,122K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 36.10% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,568K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,125K shares , representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 25.17% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,628K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 38.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,015K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,903K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 37.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.