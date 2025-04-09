Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Acadia Healthcare (NasdaqGS:ACHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.45% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acadia Healthcare is $48.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 66.45% from its latest reported closing price of $29.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Healthcare is 3,251MM, an increase of 3.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHC is 0.24%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 122,153K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHC is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,735K shares representing 12.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,658K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 34.19% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,116K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,122K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 36.10% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,568K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,125K shares , representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 25.17% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,628K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 38.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,015K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,903K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 37.63% over the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

