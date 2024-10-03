Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Absci (ABSI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Absci (NasdaqGS:ABSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.74% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Absci is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 114.74% from its latest reported closing price of $3.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Absci is 31MM, an increase of 859.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Absci. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 18.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSI is 0.06%, an increase of 24.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.54% to 81,592K shares. The put/call ratio of ABSI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 8,253K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 7,257K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,408K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 51.80% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,680K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares , representing an increase of 42.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 44.52% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 5,643K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,807K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 3.73% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,504K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares , representing an increase of 40.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 16.72% over the last quarter.

