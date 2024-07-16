Guggenheim Downgrades ServiceNow (XTRA:4S0)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for ServiceNow (XTRA:4S0) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.47% Upside

As of July 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for ServiceNow is 811,48 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 686,62 € to a high of 916,10 €. The average price target represents an increase of 16.47% from its latest reported closing price of 696,70 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for ServiceNow is 10,902MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,048 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4S0 is 0.66%, an increase of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 208,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,393K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,479K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 2.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,441K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,432K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,184K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,038K shares , representing an increase of 22.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 86.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,166K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,008K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,036K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,902K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 1.32% over the last quarter.

