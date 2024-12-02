Guggenheim Downgrades Kohl's (LSE:0JRL)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Kohl's (LSE:0JRL) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.16% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kohl's is 19.97 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13.74 GBX to a high of 27.52 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 32.16% from its latest reported closing price of 15.11 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl's is 17,157MM, an increase of 2.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl's. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JRL is 0.11%, an increase of 8.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.10% to 170,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 16,572K shares representing 14.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,606K shares , representing an increase of 60.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 114.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,931K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,953K shares , representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 60.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,066K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,172K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 18.85% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 6,730K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares , representing an increase of 88.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 67.43% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,701K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,094K shares , representing an increase of 16.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 4.22% over the last quarter.

