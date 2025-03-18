Guggenheim Downgrades Incyte (LSE:0J9P)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Incyte (LSE:0J9P) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.58% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Incyte is 78.99 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 52.11 GBX to a high of 104.17 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.58% from its latest reported closing price of 67.75 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is 4,843MM, an increase of 14.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J9P is 0.21%, an increase of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 214,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 30,739K shares representing 15.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,739K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J9P by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,920K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,276K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J9P by 5.02% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,705K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,715K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J9P by 8.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,851K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,214K shares , representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J9P by 4.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,332K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,186K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J9P by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.