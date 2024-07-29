Guggenheim Downgrades Fortinet (LSE:0IR9)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Fortinet (LSE:0IR9) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.72% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fortinet is 72.52 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 54.55 GBX to a high of 96.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 26.72% from its latest reported closing price of 57.23 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortinet is 6,632MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IR9 is 0.27%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 547,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 35,137K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares , representing an increase of 86.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 714.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,533K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,479K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 17,893K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,049K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 90.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,062K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,569K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,428K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,239K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 4.54% over the last quarter.

