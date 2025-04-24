Guggenheim Downgrades Enphase Energy (XTRA:E0P)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Enphase Energy (XTRA:E0P) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.88% Upside

As of April 23, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is 54,43 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 29,11 € to a high of 96,29 €. The average price target represents an increase of 19.88% from its latest reported closing price of 45,40 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is 5,153MM, an increase of 262.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E0P is 0.18%, an increase of 20.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 130,645K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,372K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,343K shares , representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,558K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares , representing an increase of 30.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 16.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,038K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,096K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 40.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,914K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403K shares , representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 26.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,658K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 40.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.