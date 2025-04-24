Guggenheim Downgrades Enphase Energy (BMV:ENPH)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Enphase Energy (BMV:ENPH) from Neutral to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 890 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 14.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.42%, an increase of 31.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.10% to 115,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,372K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,343K shares , representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,558K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares , representing an increase of 30.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 16.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,038K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,096K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 40.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,914K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403K shares , representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 26.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,658K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 40.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.