Guggenheim Downgrades Commvault Systems (LSE:0A8N)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Commvault Systems (LSE:0A8N) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commvault Systems. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 11.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A8N is 0.25%, an increase of 9.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 48,209K shares.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,813K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares , representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8N by 39.06% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,601K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8N by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,472K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8N by 39.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,378K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8N by 14.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,350K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8N by 21.85% over the last quarter.

