Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.181 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that GGM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.9, the dividend yield is 11.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGM was $18.9, representing a -7.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.52 and a 77.46% increase over the 52 week low of $10.65.

