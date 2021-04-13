Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.181 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that GGM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.54, the dividend yield is 10.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGM was $21.54, representing a -0.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.59 and a 43.6% increase over the 52 week low of $15.

