Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.51 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.01%, the lowest has been 5.88%, and the highest has been 10.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBAB is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.07% to 4,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 763K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBAB by 17.64% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBAB by 29.72% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBAB by 125,880.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 24.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBAB by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 200K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBAB by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxbl Muni Bnd & Invtmnt Grd Debt Trst Com Shrs Of benf Int Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $246 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. Guggenheim Investments focuses on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Its 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

