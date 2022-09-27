Guest view: Russia sanctions lack decisive punch

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - American presidents often use economic sanctions as a geopolitical lever against countries with whom they are in conflict but have stopped short of a shooting war. The restrictions imposed by the United States and its main European allies following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February were extremely wide-ranging. Yet while sanctions can inflict severe economic pain, history suggests they lack a decisive political punch.

The sanctions against Russia were swift and closely coordinated. The United States froze the country’s central bank reserves held by the Federal Reserve. The SWIFT network that facilitates global financial flows excluded many Russian banks. America and the European Union announced bans on Russian oil. Meanwhile, authorities slapped targeted sanctions on hundreds of Russian individuals, defense and transport firms, financial institutions, tech groups and energy companies. The restrictions were not universal: key powers including China and India refused to support them.

Even so, the economic effects were immediate. The value of the rouble plunged from 74 against the U.S. dollar to 135 in early March, but rebounded to pre-war levels following action by Russia’s central bank. Annual inflation is running at over 14%, down from 18% in March. Foreign investors have fled: over 1,000 companies including Citigroup, McDonald’s, H&M, Ikea and many others have withdrawn from Russia. The International Monetary Fund forecasts Russia’s economy will shrink by 6% this year.

Yet while Putin’s economic anguish is real, the shock of war also pushed up energy prices. The cost of a barrel of oil rose above $100 on both sides of the Atlantic, while European gas prices more than tripled. The result was that Russia earned 158 billion euros in fossil fuel exports in the first half of 2022, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, cushioning the pain of sanctions.

A lack of universal application has weakened the effects of the sanctions. China and India are buying Russian crude at a discount, extending a vital economic and financial lifeline to Putin’s regime.

When it comes to the geopolitical effects of sanctions, history suggests that American restrictions neither cause regime change nor reverse the target state’s foreign and security policy goals.

American sanctions against Cuba have been in effect since the Kennedy administration imposed them in 1962. Yet 60 years on the same socialist leadership remains in charge. Support from European and other states meant sanctions were never universal and have not achieved their goals, despite damaging Cuba’s economy and prompting many educated and skilled workers to leave the island.

President Carter sanctioned Iran after the 1979 revolution and the hostage crisis. Today Iranians are poorer, less healthy, and their economy is weakened. Yet Iran’s regime and its national security goals remain unchanged. Indeed, America’s decision to walk away from the Iran nuclear deal hardened the Iranian position and sped up nuclear proliferation activities.

South Africa stands out as an example where sanctions were a success. Economic restrictions sped up the country’s transition from apartheid to majority rule by the African National Congress. Nelson Mandela remarked there was “no doubt” sanctions helped end the old regime. Yet this moving and epochal shift remains a unique case.

Where does this leave Russia? Sanctions create sustained pressure on key sectors of the economy, its companies, and its dominant oligarchs. They limit Russia’s access to global markets and technologies and will shrink and slow the economy. They will also speed a brain drain of young, educated and tech-savvy workers.

The sanctions are also pushing the United States and its allies to buttress their economies and industrial policies. Western governments and companies are stepping up innovation, rebuilding alliances, and shifting to renewable energy and liquefied natural gas. The coming cold and costly winter of high gas prices will test that unity. Splits would allow Russia more economic room to breathe.

History shows that sanctions have an economic impact over years, but only if their application is widespread, coordinated, and sustained. Even then, they are not decisive in shifting countries’ foreign and geostrategic policies. When national ideology and pride are at stake, it requires more direct shocks to shift outcomes. That means relying on Ukraine’s continued military bravery and strength, backed by a stream of Western resources, which can gradually alter the facts on the ground.

William R. Rhodes is president and chief executive of William R. Rhodes Global Advisors and author of “Banker to the World”. Stuart P. M. Mackintosh is executive director of the Group of Thirty.

