Guest Host Tonight

This is Brian Bolan filing in for the Ultimate Editor Jim Giaquinto. Jim always picks the best days to take off and have me cover for him. Usually he has me covering on days that the market is going straight down. Sometimes he has taken off a day where there was no news flow at all and the markets directional moves were basically anyone’s guess.

Jim also has me do this from time to time to help remind you of how good he is at this and how terrible I am at it. I am more into looking at the market and trying to find stocks that are winners. My grammar and diction leave plenty to be desired.

So today finds us together on what was a big news flow day. There was talk of a Trade deal and there was talk that Trump was trying to move the goal posts and get an even better deal. He tweeted that they want and that we want it too… so when late afternoon headlines crossed it really felt like the real thing was going to happen.

No confirmation a deal came, but there were plenty of positive feelings about it on social media and regular media for that matter. Still, in the back of my mind, I know that Trump is very liable to be Trump and try to force a change at the last minute and then not sign the deal.

Buy the Rumor And Sell The News

The old saying of buy the rumor and sell the news is something that has to linger in the minds of investors and traders alike. Today, we just about got confirmation of a deal and while some were expecting the market to rip, others were ready to sell the news.

We are, after all, close to the highs so shorting up here doesn’t seem like that bad of an idea. It actually makes sense given the potential for the old saying that is the title of this section.

I am bullish, so it is hard to even write down that going short is a good idea here. The fact remains, however, that there is no confirmation and that is what is most important. We need the news… not the fake news and not the rumors and endless headlines.

Large Cap Trader

John Blank is our Large Cap Trader and he made a trio of additions today while removing the same number of names from his portfolio today. Be sure to check his summary for all the details on his trades.

Big Movers

Chips, chips and more chips are good for more than just dips. I see AMD from Blockchain Innovators and PLAB from Home Run Investor among the biggest movers from the host of portfolios that are managed here at Zacks.

PLAB also sits on the Top Movers of the last month along with several names from the Healthcare Innovators portfolio. GBT and EDIT are up big for that portfolio as is ALNY.

As editor of Home Run, Stocks Under $10 and Tech Innovators, I expect to see a little action tomorrow. Today was a good day to wait and see, as most other editors took this same approach.

Tomorrow Jim will return and the write will be a lot more familiar.

See you soon,

Brian

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.