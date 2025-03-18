Guess?'s Shares Jump 30% on WHP Global Acquisition Proposal

Shares of Guess?, Inc. GES surged nearly 30% on Monday after the company announced it received a non-binding acquisition proposal from WHP Global through its affiliate, WHP Investments, LLC. The proposal suggests acquiring Guess? for $13 per share in cash, excluding shares held by specific existing shareholders like Paul Marciano, Maurice Marciano, and Carlos Alberini. The deal would be financed through a combination of equity, third-party debt and the rollover or reinvestment of shares by the Proposed Rollover Shareholders.



In response to the offer, Guess? has formed a special committee to assess the proposal with the help of financial and legal advisors. The committee’s goal is to determine the best course of action that aligns with the company’s long-term interests and benefits its shareholders. However, it’s important to note that there is no guarantee that a final agreement will be reached or that the proposed acquisition will be completed.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Else Should You Know About GES?

Guess? and WHP Global joined forces in April 2024 to acquire the intellectual property and operational assets of a well-known fashion brand, rag & bone. As part of this collaboration, Guess? now manages rag & bone stores in the United States and the U.K., while expanding the brand's presence in high-end boutiques and global e-commerce platforms.



Recently, Guess and WHP Global, co-owners of the New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, entered into a five-year licensee partnership with Signal Brands. This agreement focuses on expanding rag & bone’s handbags and small leather goods category, leveraging Signal Brands’ extensive expertise in fashion accessories and its global distribution network. This new partnership marks a significant step in rag & bone’s global expansion. By working with an experienced partner, the brand aims to strengthen its presence in the luxury accessories market.



Despite its growth initiatives, Guess? is navigating a complex consumer environment characterized by evolving purchasing behaviors, economic pressures and regional disparities. Macroeconomic factors like inflation and economic uncertainty are compelling consumers to prioritize value-driven purchases. This trend has created challenges for Guess?'s premium pricing strategy, with the company acknowledging the need to reassess pricing and promotional activities to remain competitive in key markets.



At present, Guess? carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). GES’ shares have lost 10.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 16.2%.

Three Picks You Can't Miss

Some better-ranked stocks are The Gap, Inc. GAP, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK and Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN.



The Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Gap’s fiscal 2025 earnings and revenues indicates growth of 7.7% and 1.5%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. GAP delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 77.5%.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK’s fiscal 2025 earnings and revenues implies growth of 21% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. Deckers delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.8%.



Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gift items. It has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company delivered a 16.9% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for URBN’s fiscal 2025 earnings and revenues indicates growth of 11.8% and 6%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. URBN delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28.4%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.