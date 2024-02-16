Guess?, WHP Global To Acquire Fashion Brand Rag & Bone

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) announced on Friday a definitive agreement to acquire the New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, with the assistance of global brand management company WHP Global.

The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

According to the terms, Guess? will obtain all of rag & bone's operational assets and take over the associated operational debts of the rag & bone business.

Furthermore, a joint venture split equally between Guess? and WHP Global will acquire rag & bone's intellectual property (IP).

Guess? and the joint venture will then engage in a licensing agreement that grants Guess? the exclusive right to utilize rag & bone IP for producing licensed goods worldwide and selling them in specified regions, in return for a royalty fee paid by Guess?.

The acquisition is anticipated to be finalized in the first quarter of Guess?' 2025 fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.