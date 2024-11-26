Guess sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.37-$1.52, consensus $1.96

Sees Q4 revenue growth 2.2%-5.4%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GES:
- Guess options imply 8.9% move in share price post-earnings
- GES Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Short Report: Groupon shorts at two-year highs
- Short Report: Cinemark bears boost exposure despite stock surge
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.