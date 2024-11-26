Guess reports Q3 adjusted EPS 34c, consensus 37c

Reports Q3 revenue $739M, consensus $747.44M. Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the third quarter we delivered revenue growth of 13%. This increase was primarily driven by the rag & bone acquisition coupled with modest growth of our core Guess (GES) businesses. All of our operating segments posted revenue growth, except for our Licensing segment, which was impacted by the internalization of our outerwear business and delivered flat revenues. Our business in Europe was strong while North America and Asia experienced a more challenging environment impacted by slow customer traffic into our direct-to-consumer channels. During the period we managed margins and expenses well, delivering earnings from operations near the top of our expectations.”

