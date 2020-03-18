Guess Q4 Profit Tops Street, Stock Up 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Guess Inc. (GES) jumped over 25% on Wednesday extended trading after the apparel retailer reported a fourth-quarter profit that trumped Wall Street expectations and also said that the company is in a position to navigate coronavirus situation.

Guess reported fourth-quarter earnings of $79.6 million or $1.18 per share, up from $23.2 million or $0.28 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter dropped to $82.3 million or $1.22 per share from $58.2 million or $0.70 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter increased 0.6% to $842.3 million from $837.1 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $851.19 million for the quarter.

Americas retail revenues decreased 4.1 percent, while wholesale revenue declined 3.0 percent. For the quarter, revenues at European business segment gained 13.2 percent and Asia revenues slipped 27.7 percent.

CEO Carlos Alberini said, "I am very pleased to report that we had a strong fourth quarter performance, exceeding our guidance for earnings per share and delivering operating profit at the high end of our expectations. We closed the year with strong liquidity and a solid balance sheet, which positions us well to navigate through the current coronavirus crisis."

GES closed Wednesday's trading at $3.92, down $2.41 or 38.07%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, gained $0.99 or 25.26% in the after-hours trading.

