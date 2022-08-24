Guess Q2 23 Earnings Conference Call At 4:45 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Guess'' Inc. (GES) will host a conference call at 4:45 PM ET on Aug. 24, 2022, to discuss Q2 23 earnings results.
To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.guess.com/events/event-details/q2-2023-guess-earnings-conference-call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
