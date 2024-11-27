Guess price target lowered to $18 from $21 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory lowered the firm’s price target on Guess (GES) to $18 from $21 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company recorded disappointing sales in Q3, offsetting a slightly better gross margin and expense control, the analyst tells investors. Despite continued investments in marketing to strengthen its global brand awareness, retail traffic in the Americas and Asia remained under pressure, the firm adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GES:
- Guess price target lowered to $16 from $18 at UBS
- Guess?, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
- Guess reports Q3 adjusted EPS 34c, consensus 37c
- Guess sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.37-$1.52, consensus $1.96
- Guess cuts FY25 adjusted EPS view to $1.85-$2.00 from $2.42-$2.70
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.