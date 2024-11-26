Guess options imply 8.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Guess (GES) is 6.5x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.9%, or $1.55, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.8%.

